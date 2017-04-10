Bridges to close for Thunder Over Louisville
The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced the bridge closure schedule for Thunder Over Louisville, the fireworks show that kicks off local activities leading up to the Run for the Roses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feed Me On the Couch
|1 hr
|Tommy Needs Daddy
|2
|Calling all Christians in KY
|8 hr
|Andrew
|15
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|-Prince-
|9,284
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|16 hr
|Right Wing
|2,588
|Trey Moss
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Sat
|WOW and Unimpre...
|59
|United Airlines
|Sat
|TAAM
|25
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC