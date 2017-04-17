Bernie Sanders headed to Kentucky for political tour Read Story Chris Williams
Yarmuth announced he will seek re-election to a 7th term next year. But he's the only Federal office holder in Kentucky on the Democratic side of the aisle and he picked Clinton over Sanders in 2016, so we spoke with him about what he expects to gain fro On the eve of California's primary, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addresses supporters on Monday, June 6, 2016, in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|18 min
|Sharonrimpa
|9,288
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|3 hr
|Andrew
|64
|Disturbed
|5 hr
|Discussed
|1
|Drugs in the city
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|20
|chris vause.aka christian h. vause. works at ca...
|9 hr
|sherri huntley
|1
|chris vause ( christian vause) at cardinal alum...
|10 hr
|sherri
|1
|Trey Moss
|18 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC