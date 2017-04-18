Belle of Louisville to acquire 565 pa...

Belle of Louisville to acquire 565 passenger Georgia Queen

13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The new, 565 passenger boat will replace the Spirit of Jefferson, a 260-passenger vessel that has served Louisville well, but is in need of major restorative repairs that could cost substantially more than the boat's appraised value, the press release states. The Georgia Queen, which was built in 1985 in Utica, Indiana, can host a total of 565 passengers for casual gatherings or cocktail parties, or 260 passengers for seated lunch or dinner service on the two enclosed climate-controlled decks.

