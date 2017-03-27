At Mayo, pioneering steps in treating...

At Mayo, pioneering steps in treating paralyzed patients

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

His face flushed from the effort, Jered Chinnock straightened his back after a therapist helped position his feet on the floor of a Mayo Clinic hospital lab. He paused, concentrating, before he gently loosened his grip on the metal railing at his side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex store on W Jefferson St. (Nov '10) 2 min Blabberdy 43
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 42 min Phoenix97 2,551
Laughable Justice, A Little Slow After Mr Orang... 47 min Slow Riot Justice 1
Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area 6 hr Home estate sale 3
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 10 hr rerun 434
Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07) 10 hr Blondemink 338
Drugs in the city 13 hr Discussed 12
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC