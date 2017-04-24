3-year-old girl shot in shoulder by a...

3-year-old girl shot in shoulder by another child, police say

A 3-year-old is being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder at a downtown Louisville hospital, and police believe another child shot her. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the girl's injury is not considered life-threatening.

