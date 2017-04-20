2018 College Football Recruiting: Florida WR commits to Louisville
Hayes is a 5'10" receiver from Pompano Beach, Florida. He currently holds offers from Louisville, Temple, Wake Forest, FAU, Marshall, N.C. State, Oregon State, and Oregon.
