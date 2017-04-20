2017 NFL Draft: Louisville Safety Jos...

2017 NFL Draft: Louisville Safety Josh Harvey-Clemons drafted by the Redskins

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

Safety Josh Harvey-Clemons was selected in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins with the 230th selection #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/y3kk0uwqKG Harvey-Clemons will leave Louisville having played all over the field for Grantham's defense. He played the star position , and he played it well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain P,ills and other Opiates. Place and Order NOW 1 hr Forward Observer 8
Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13) 5 hr Charlie Bob 79
A&G towing and recovery (Feb '14) 5 hr Charlie Bob 18
what is transexual 5 hr Charlie Bob 19
Nicole Richardson 18 hr SoulMate 1
Manny E Sat Old friend 1
Dominic Sitz Sat Nick 8
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 30 at 3:00PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC