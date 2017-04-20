2017 NFL Draft: Louisville Safety Josh Harvey-Clemons drafted by the Redskins
Safety Josh Harvey-Clemons was selected in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins with the 230th selection #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/y3kk0uwqKG Harvey-Clemons will leave Louisville having played all over the field for Grantham's defense. He played the star position , and he played it well.
