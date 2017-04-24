2 men found shot along Salem Bypass; ...

2 men found shot along Salem Bypass; 1 dead

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

One of two men found suffering from gunshot wounds along the side of a road in Salem has died and the other man is at a Louisville hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police do not have any suspects, but troopers Indiana State Police troopers don't believe the general public's safety is at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 4 min _FLATLINE-------- 9,293
Elizabeth voguel. 1 hr Optimus9 1
what is transexual 6 hr Aunt T Histimine 1
wtf 8 hr Anon 5
Rachael Lea Oerther (Aug '12) 8 hr B00stOrBust 4
brittany lea (Dec '14) 9 hr B00stOrBust 5
Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13) 15 hr BMASSEY 77
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC