2 men found shot along Salem Bypass; 1 dead
One of two men found suffering from gunshot wounds along the side of a road in Salem has died and the other man is at a Louisville hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police do not have any suspects, but troopers Indiana State Police troopers don't believe the general public's safety is at risk.
