2 charged with robbing store for lottery tickets
Whittney N. Halfacre, 32, and Terry D. LaRue, 24, both of Louisville, are each charged with robbery and receiving stolen property over $10,000. Arrest reports say the pair were inside the Speedway at the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road around 4:25 a.m. April 10. While Halfacre asked the clerk questions to distract him, LaRue grabbed lottery tickets from behind the counter.
