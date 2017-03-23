Yarmuth, Hollingsworth discuss health...

Yarmuth, Hollingsworth discuss healthcare after GOP bill fails Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, is here to stay after Speaker Paul Ryan's move to pull the bill Friday, moments before the House was expected to vote on the GOP version of the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South side quarry 1 hr Krazy Eights 1
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 5 hr Sandy06 470
Mattie's halfway house (Oct '11) 6 hr Cate86 8
Missing person Scotty Welch please help 8 hr QotBG 2
Cats lose by 10 8 hr QueenOfTheBluegrass 5
why do blacks always play the race card (Dec '11) 9 hr Dollar general ne... 238
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 10 hr scotty steiner 2,559
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC