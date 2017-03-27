Woman killed in crash involving LMPD ...

Woman killed in crash involving LMPD officer identified

13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY A woman who died following a crash involving a Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been identified. Bishnu Bhujel, 42, died from injuries she suffered in the crash on Fern Valley Road, near Jeanine Drive, on Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll.

Louisville, KY

