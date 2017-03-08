Widower: Slain naturopath said 'chemo...

Widower: Slain naturopath said 'chemotherapy is for losers'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Bowling Green, Ky., detectives and officers comb the scene of murder, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Bowling Green, Ky. Omer Ahmetovic of Bowling Green has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Juan Gonzalez, his wife's naturopathic caregiver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fake news or alternative truth 1 hr What is in your b... 9
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Phoenix97 2,461
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 12 hr Uncle sam 421
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 16 hr Just me 100
I need help Fri Sucidalthoughts 11
Nathan Niccum Fri YeaThatsRight 1
Poll Which innocent LMPD slain is most despicable? (Nov '13) Wed Boss 19
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 11 at 9:19AM EST

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC