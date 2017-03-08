Where To Go And What To Do In Louisvi...

Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend

Don't miss the comedy show of the year! The Festival of Laughs will feature Mike Epps, Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J and Tony Rock. The comedy crew will make their stop at the KFC Yum! Center this Friday! When: Friday, March 10, 8 p.m. Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza Website: Festival of Laughs Cost: $52+ Turners Circus is a contemporary circus theatre featuring cutting edge aerial and circus arts programs for families of the Greater Louisville area.

