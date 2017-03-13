Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville On St. Patrick's Day Weekend
In addition to hosting the Blessing of the Keg last week, Goodwood is throwing their own St. Paddy's Day party! They'll do a special release of their bourbon stout 'Big Fella' and Green Lager. Danny Flanagin will provide the music, and the Celtic Pig will be parked out front to provide traditional Irish food.
