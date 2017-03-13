Where To Go And What To Do In Louisvi...

Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville On St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Louisville.com

In addition to hosting the Blessing of the Keg last week, Goodwood is throwing their own St. Paddy's Day party! They'll do a special release of their bourbon stout 'Big Fella' and Green Lager. Danny Flanagin will provide the music, and the Celtic Pig will be parked out front to provide traditional Irish food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Louisville.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any girl wanna make money sellin socks 2 hr Socks 3
Sell your socks 2 hr Socks 1
I need help 2 hr Its ok 12
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 6 hr Uncle sam 426
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 7 hr TrumpISalpha 2,491
Cory T who I met a awhile back 10 hr Maria K 1
tramp + stamp = TRASH (Oct '14) 13 hr Real truth 8
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,607,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC