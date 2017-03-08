What's in a Thin Mint? Well, that dep...

What's in a Thin Mint? Well, that depends

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

That's because there are two officially licensed bakeries in the U.S., and each has its own slightly different take on the iconic favorites. Troops that use Little Brownie Bakers, based in Louisville, Kentucky, sell cookies called Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Savannah Smiles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joan harry 50 min Joan Harry 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Phoenix97 2,463
Fake news or alternative truth 4 hr What is in your b... 9
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 15 hr Uncle sam 421
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 19 hr Just me 100
I need help Fri Sucidalthoughts 11
Nathan Niccum Fri YeaThatsRight 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 11 at 9:19AM EST

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC