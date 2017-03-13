What to expect for President Trump's visit to Louisville
Preparations are underway for President Donald Trump's visit to Louisville on Monday. With his visit, you can expect plenty of people packing Freedom Hall where he'll be speaking, along with protestors, and traffic headaches in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,525
|Trannys
|6 hr
|SKD
|2
|Ladies beware
|8 hr
|hmmm
|12
|Local 89 American Greetings on strike
|20 hr
|Support A G workers
|1
|Hotel at Yum Center
|20 hr
|Big Bat
|1
|So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|Hate Tucky
|467
|Any girl wanna make money sellin socks
|20 hr
|socked
|13
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC