What to expect for President Trump's ...

What to expect for President Trump's visit to Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Preparations are underway for President Donald Trump's visit to Louisville on Monday. With his visit, you can expect plenty of people packing Freedom Hall where he'll be speaking, along with protestors, and traffic headaches in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr scotty steiner 2,525
Trannys 6 hr SKD 2
Ladies beware 8 hr hmmm 12
Local 89 American Greetings on strike 20 hr Support A G workers 1
Hotel at Yum Center 20 hr Big Bat 1
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 20 hr Hate Tucky 467
Any girl wanna make money sellin socks 20 hr socked 13
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Health Care
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC