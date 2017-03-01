Week In Review: OrbiMed Plans $450 Million Target For Third Asia Life Science Fund
The company opened offices in Shanghai and Mumbai in 2007 and now runs over $500 million in investments from its first two Asia funds. OrbiMed's Asia II partnership closed in 2014 with $325 million.
