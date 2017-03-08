VP Pence promotes new healthcare plan...

VP Pence promotes new healthcare plan in Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Vice President Mike Pence is in Louisville to discuss business and health care, more specifically, the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Pence and Governor Matt Bevin will meet with business leaders at the Harshaw Trane Parts and Distribution Center on Plantside Drive this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benzo-friendly physician 1 hr MDplz 1
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 5 hr m 114
best club to dance at? 6 hr curious 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 8 hr D D Home 2,464
joan harry 9 hr Joan Harry 6
Fake news or alternative truth 13 hr What is in your b... 9
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) Fri Uncle sam 421
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 12 at 12:54AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC