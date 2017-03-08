Viral stream of April the giraffe bri...

Viral stream of April the giraffe bringing more visitors to Louisville Zoo

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man accused of raping and sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in his home. Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man accused of raping and sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 30 min D D Home 2,454
I need help 13 hr Filth N Fury 10
Poll Which innocent LMPD slain is most despicable? (Nov '13) Wed Boss 19
are UFOs real Wed Filth N Fury 1
Ocharleys Wed Ocharleys 1
Galt house hotel (Aug '11) Wed Filth N Fury 14
Any Nambla supporters? Wed Real truth 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 10 at 3:26AM EST

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC