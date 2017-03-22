VIDEO | Louisville man describes to investigators what led to alleged murder of 6-year-old boy
Information gathered by the outside firm hired by JCPS to conduct a comprehensive salary study was seriously flawed and resulted in a $40 million error, Superintendent Donna Hargens told the school board Tuesday. Information gathered by the outside firm hired by JCPS to conduct a comprehensive salary study was seriously flawed and resulted in a $40 million error, Superintendent Donna Hargens told the school board Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick
|30 min
|Babybaby
|34
|christian vause (chris vause) works at 6910 pre...
|2 hr
|Tamra bell
|4
|Trannys
|6 hr
|Flawed
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,534
|Looking to give a woman oral, any takers?
|11 hr
|Dina
|5
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|12 hr
|Emm3
|433
|Dog found shot in Daviess County (Jul '11)
|16 hr
|Tim
|45
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC