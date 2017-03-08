University of Louisville's budget sho...

University of Louisville's budget shortfall affects law school

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Budget shortfalls at the University of Louisville are starting to have a direct impact on students. This week, student employees for the Brandeis School of Law were let go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help 1 hr Sucidalthoughts 11
Nathan Niccum 4 hr YeaThatsRight 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 hr D D Home 2,454
Poll Which innocent LMPD slain is most despicable? (Nov '13) Wed Boss 19
are UFOs real Wed Filth N Fury 1
Ocharleys Wed Ocharleys 1
Galt house hotel (Aug '11) Wed Filth N Fury 14
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 10 at 3:26AM EST

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC