Unity Jam 2017 to make healthcare mor...

Unity Jam 2017 to make healthcare more accessible to Louisvillians

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Music, food, and family fun are all planned for Unity Jam; but the event's main focus will be healthy living. Unity Jam 2017 focuses on the 40211 and 40212 ZIP codes which include the Shawnee, Chickasaw, Parkland, and Portland neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 min Phoenix97 2,574
Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15) 2 hr Menyana 55
News Longtime employee fired from Lowes for chasing ... (Oct '13) 3 hr workthere 18
worst employers in Louisville? (Oct '10) 12 hr Little Miss Sunshine 37
Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12) Mon David 44
News Police looking for thief who targeted store in ... Mon rds 1
South side quarry Mon Play time 9
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC