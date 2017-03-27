UK Higgins statistics are dubious
A new very popular line of argument from our friends in Lexington has to do with UK's winning percentage with and without John Higgins as ref. Knowing a little about statistics, the argument has some serious holes that I don't see being spoken about anywhere.
