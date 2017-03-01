Twenty One Pilots polarizes Louisville

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are men of many talents and perhaps one of their best is putting on a show. The duo, known as Twenty One Pilots, took the stage at the KFC Yum! Center on Mar. 5. Alternative band Judah and the Lion and rapper, singer and songwriter, Jon Bellion, opened the show with an array of guitar solos, head-banging and song mash-ups.

