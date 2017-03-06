Trump's revised executive order still concerning immigrant community
LOUISVILLE, KY President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order on immigration Monday, which includes some minor changes. The biggest noticeable changes include the fact that the order now does not impact those from Iraq.
