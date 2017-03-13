Trump budget threatens Louisville programs
Meal on Wheels delivered to 500 seniors or those with disabilities around Louisville on St. Patrick's Day. LOUISVILLE, KY Cheese ravioli, a side of broccoli, a roll, a banana and a carton of milk; that's what Meal on Wheels delivered to 500 seniors or those with disabilities around Louisville on St. Patrick's Day.
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|2,506
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|Uncle sam
|428
|LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts
|9 hr
|fedup
|1
|Who is going to the trump rally?
|11 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|2
|tramp + stamp = TRASH (Oct '14)
|11 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|9
|Any girl wanna make money sellin socks
|11 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|8
|Sell your socks
|Fri
|Socks
|1
