Tragedy at Tim Faulkner Gallery: five...

Tragedy at Tim Faulkner Gallery: five injured, one dead in shooting

Read more: The Louisville Cardinal

Six people were shot by an unknown suspect at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery March 18. Twenty-year-old U of L student Savannah Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. Shots were fired into the crowd at approximately 1:20 A.M. during a concert, "A Boogie with the Hoodie."

Louisville, KY

