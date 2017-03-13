Tragedy at Tim Faulkner Gallery: five injured, one dead in shooting
Six people were shot by an unknown suspect at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery March 18. Twenty-year-old U of L student Savannah Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. Shots were fired into the crowd at approximately 1:20 A.M. during a concert, "A Boogie with the Hoodie."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Louisville Cardinal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,520
|Local 89 American Greetings on strike
|3 hr
|Support A G workers
|1
|Hotel at Yum Center
|4 hr
|Big Bat
|1
|So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|Hate Tucky
|467
|Any girl wanna make money sellin socks
|4 hr
|socked
|13
|Hmm.old friend
|5 hr
|Msval
|2
|Kevin Harrison
|8 hr
|Target
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC