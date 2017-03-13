The411 25 mins ago 9:20 p.m.Marques Maybin to speak at 17th Annual Breaking Barriers Spotlight Aw...
The Metro Disability Coalition works tirelessly in the community to help people with disabilities have better quality of life. On Monday, March 20th from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Rudd Heart and Lung Center, 201 Abraham Flexner Way it's the 17th annual Breaking Barriers Spotlight Awards.
