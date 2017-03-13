The Latest: Civics test to be require...

The Latest: Civics test to be required for high school grads

Kentucky high school students would have to pass a civics test in order to graduate under a bill that passed the state legislature. The state Senate sent Senate Bill 159 to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk on Wednesday.

