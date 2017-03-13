The Latest: Civics test to be required for high school grads
Kentucky high school students would have to pass a civics test in order to graduate under a bill that passed the state legislature. The state Senate sent Senate Bill 159 to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hmm.old friend
|35 min
|Var
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,489
|Nathan Niccum
|1 hr
|Tyler22
|2
|Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|PROUD CALIFORNIAN
|159
|tramp + stamp = TRASH (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|bwaber
|7
|Needing good Lawyer
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Amanda Henken
|12 hr
|C-C-Crip
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC