Suspect in robbery of pharmacy arrested

A man alleged to be the person who robbed a Shively pharmacy has made his initial court appearance on the charge.\\ Louisville Metro police arrested Jeffrey Wilson, 51, of Louisville, on March 26. Police say the day before Wilson attempted to shoplift some merchandise from the CVS at 7th Street Road and Crums Lane. When confronted by the store manager while trying to leave, Wilson showed a gun that was in his pocket and told the manager to move or he would shoot her, according to his arrest report.

