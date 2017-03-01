Suspect in February shooting arrested
Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting last month just a block from Churchill Downs. Kenneth E. Bunton, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody just after 5 a.m. March 2. He is charged with one count of attempted murder.
