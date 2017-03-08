Steve Crump, Charlotte TV news report...

Steve Crump, Charlotte TV news reporter, honored in hometown of Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Steve Crump , a reporter for WBTV , WAVE 3 News' sister station in Charlotte, North Carolina, was honored at the African-American Catholic Leadership Awards Banquet in Louisville. "Louisville is always very special to me," Crump said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benzo-friendly physician 10 hr MDplz 1
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 15 hr m 114
best club to dance at? 15 hr curious 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 17 hr D D Home 2,464
joan harry 19 hr Joan Harry 6
Fake news or alternative truth 22 hr What is in your b... 9
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) Fri Uncle sam 421
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 12 at 12:54AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,492,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC