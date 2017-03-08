Steve Crump, Charlotte TV news reporter, honored in hometown of Louisville
Steve Crump , a reporter for WBTV , WAVE 3 News' sister station in Charlotte, North Carolina, was honored at the African-American Catholic Leadership Awards Banquet in Louisville. "Louisville is always very special to me," Crump said.
