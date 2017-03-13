St. Matthews Fire and Rescue offering...

St. Matthews Fire and Rescue offering ambulance services to Louisville Metro

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The St. Matthews Fire Protection District launched its own Emergency Medical Services to respond more quickly to their residents and step in to assist Louisville Metro Emergency Services. "There's a lot of activity here in the whole city and county," EMS Chief Mike Riordan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr D D Home 2,485
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 3 hr SOAP BOX HERO 24
Ladies beware 4 hr we think 11
tramp + stamp = TRASH (Oct '14) 5 hr Decent Person 6
News Residents concerned by skyrocketing electric bi... 6 hr anon 2
best club to dance at? 11 hr Gregg 3
Amanda Henken 11 hr Gregg 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 15 at 3:29PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC