St. Matthews Fire and Rescue offering ambulance services to Louisville Metro
The St. Matthews Fire Protection District launched its own Emergency Medical Services to respond more quickly to their residents and step in to assist Louisville Metro Emergency Services. "There's a lot of activity here in the whole city and county," EMS Chief Mike Riordan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|D D Home
|2,485
|Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken...
|3 hr
|SOAP BOX HERO
|24
|Ladies beware
|4 hr
|we think
|11
|tramp + stamp = TRASH (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|Decent Person
|6
|Residents concerned by skyrocketing electric bi...
|6 hr
|anon
|2
|best club to dance at?
|11 hr
|Gregg
|3
|Amanda Henken
|11 hr
|Gregg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC