Sources: Trump is not coming to Louis...

Sources: Trump is not coming to Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

On Wednesday morning, the Louisville International Airport said they were alerted to make preparations. Meanwhile, the FAA had issued a temporary flight restriction for the area on Saturday for VIP activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 hr scotty steiner 2,453
Poll Which innocent LMPD slain is most despicable? (Nov '13) 11 hr Boss 19
are UFOs real 11 hr Filth N Fury 1
Ocharleys 13 hr Ocharleys 1
Galt house hotel (Aug '11) 15 hr Filth N Fury 14
Any Nambla supporters? Wed Real truth 4
joan harry Tue Never guess 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC