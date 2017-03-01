Six Louisville basketball players nam...

Six Louisville basketball players named Academic All-ACC

This is the third All-ACC Academic Team nod for Quentin Snider, and the second for Deng Adel and Ray Spalding. Louisville's six representatives on the team more than doubled the number of players from any other program.

