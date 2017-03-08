Shots fired at house allegedly follow...

Shots fired at house allegedly following Facebook feud

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Louisville woman was allegedly in a Facebook feud over a man she was dating, causing two people to fire shots into her mother's home. Marcus Lee Carter, 26, was arrested for two counts of First Degree Wanton Endangerment and Third Degree Criminal Mischief, after police say he fired multiple shots into the back of a home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 3 hr Underfire 419
I need help 6 hr Sucidalthoughts 11
Nathan Niccum 8 hr YeaThatsRight 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 9 hr D D Home 2,454
Poll Which innocent LMPD slain is most despicable? (Nov '13) Wed Boss 19
are UFOs real Wed Filth N Fury 1
Ocharleys Wed Ocharleys 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 10 at 3:11PM EST

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC