Shots fired at house allegedly following Facebook feud
A Louisville woman was allegedly in a Facebook feud over a man she was dating, causing two people to fire shots into her mother's home. Marcus Lee Carter, 26, was arrested for two counts of First Degree Wanton Endangerment and Third Degree Criminal Mischief, after police say he fired multiple shots into the back of a home.
