Sheriff deputy shoots himself in arm Read Story Doug Proffitt
Sheriff spokesman Carl Yates tells WHAS11 the longtime deputy was working his off-duty job at ValuMarket in Iroquois Manor in South Louisville when he somehow shot himself in the arm. The store manager at ValuMarket told WHAS no one else was hurt.
