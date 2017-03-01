Sheriff deputy shoots himself in arm ...

Sheriff deputy shoots himself in arm Read Story Doug Proffitt

11 hrs ago

Sheriff spokesman Carl Yates tells WHAS11 the longtime deputy was working his off-duty job at ValuMarket in Iroquois Manor in South Louisville when he somehow shot himself in the arm. The store manager at ValuMarket told WHAS no one else was hurt.

