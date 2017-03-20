Shaq Wiggins to transfer from Louisville

12 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

The Louisville Cardinals football program has lost a cornerback a day before spring practices are set to start as senior Shaq Wiggins took to Twitter Monday to announce he will transfer from the program. I would like to thank the University of Louisville for allowing me to be apart of such a great University and football program, but I I have decided to part ways and transfer else where.

