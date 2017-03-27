Savage Lovecast
You know what happens when you tweet something about trying to steal Dan Savage's crown as the internet's most-regaled dating advice guru? Dan, who spent a summer in our fair city of Louisville in the mid-'80s, had me on an episode of his podcast, Savage Lovecast . We answered one question from a young man who had a perplexing thought process behind asking women in his class out, and we tackled a sub-dom-friend relationship triangle question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
