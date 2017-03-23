Recruits participate in active fire t...

Recruits participate in active fire training

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Fifty-one recruits took part in training at the fire training academy as part of their 26-week course. Recruit Class 184, which includes two females, were exposed to real life-type evolutions in order to better prepare them to serve the Louisville community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 13 min Phoenix97 2,545
kendall allen (Mar '13) 10 hr Sarrow67 4
wake up (Jul '15) 12 hr Jgrotberg 4
Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15) 12 hr Stallion 54
Hmm.old friend 12 hr Msval 4
old man trump swings his 15 hr Filth N Fury 3
Looking to give a woman oral, any takers? 15 hr Filth N Fury 10
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,841 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC