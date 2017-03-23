Recruits participate in active fire training
Fifty-one recruits took part in training at the fire training academy as part of their 26-week course. Recruit Class 184, which includes two females, were exposed to real life-type evolutions in order to better prepare them to serve the Louisville community.
