Rand Paul coming to Louisville, but not for Trump Read Story Chris Williams
Senator Rand Paul is scheduled to return to Kentucky Monday but a spokesperson for his campaign says Senator Paul will not attend the President's rally that night in Louisville. The Monday event is billed as a "Legislative Coffee" with the St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce.
