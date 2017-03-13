Rand Paul coming to Louisville, but n...

Rand Paul coming to Louisville, but not for Trump Read Story Chris Williams

Senator Rand Paul is scheduled to return to Kentucky Monday but a spokesperson for his campaign says Senator Paul will not attend the President's rally that night in Louisville. The Monday event is billed as a "Legislative Coffee" with the St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

