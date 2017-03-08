Rally for Unity to be held at Louisvi...

Rally for Unity to be held at Louisville JCC

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Days after the Jewish Community Center of Louisville was evacuated because of a bomb threat an event has been organized to bring people together. PREVIOUS STORY: Jewish Community Center of Louisville 'safe and well' following bomb threat The We Stand Together Rally for Unity calling for respect, tolerance and acceptance is planned for Sunday at the JCC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 8 min D D Home 2,460
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 8 hr Uncle sam 421
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 12 hr Just me 100
I need help 20 hr Sucidalthoughts 11
Nathan Niccum 22 hr YeaThatsRight 1
Poll Which innocent LMPD slain is most despicable? (Nov '13) Wed Boss 19
are UFOs real Wed Filth N Fury 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 11 at 3:19AM EST

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC