Rally for Unity to be held at Louisville JCC
Days after the Jewish Community Center of Louisville was evacuated because of a bomb threat an event has been organized to bring people together. PREVIOUS STORY: Jewish Community Center of Louisville 'safe and well' following bomb threat The We Stand Together Rally for Unity calling for respect, tolerance and acceptance is planned for Sunday at the JCC.
