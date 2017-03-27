Quick arrest made of suspect in stree...

Quick arrest made of suspect in street robbery

A man accused of robbing a woman after approaching her on the street was quickly arrested thanks to information from his victim. Just after 5 p.m., March 24, Louisville Metro police were called the 1300 block of Dixie Highway by a woman who said she was robbed by a man who asked her for a cigarette.

