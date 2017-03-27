Quick arrest made of suspect in street robbery
A man accused of robbing a woman after approaching her on the street was quickly arrested thanks to information from his victim. Just after 5 p.m., March 24, Louisville Metro police were called the 1300 block of Dixie Highway by a woman who said she was robbed by a man who asked her for a cigarette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12)
|44 min
|David
|44
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,568
|Police looking for thief who targeted store in ...
|6 hr
|rds
|1
|South side quarry
|8 hr
|Play time
|9
|Randy Cox
|11 hr
|Well
|1
|Cats
|12 hr
|Cats suck
|4
|Cats lose by 10
|12 hr
|Cats suck
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC