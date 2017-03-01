Proposed plan would widen shoulder on...

Proposed plan would widen shoulder on River Road

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The project would make the shoulder wider by making the driving lanes more narrow on River Road. LOUISVILLE, KY A proposal to making River Road safer for cyclists and drivers was explained Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Bobo Brazil 2,439
Sick 2 hr Play time 17
What is the best club in Louisville to find swi... 7 hr Play time 9
pain management clinic 8 hr yeppie 2
News Arrest made in stabbing outside Louisville rest... 14 hr the spartin pimping 2
i am looking for a pitt bull stud 15 hr Anonymous 9
Trolls are up!!! 17 hr www.toilettrolls.com 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC