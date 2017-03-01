POLICE: Louisville woman arrested for involvement in check cashing scheme with ties to Jamaica
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman for her involvement in a check cashing scheme that leads all the way to Jamaica. According to an arrest report, 48-year-old Anita Williams was arrested just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at Checksmart on Bardstown Road, near Goldsmith Lane.
