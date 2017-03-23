Police: Driver accused of killing passenger thought he was alone in car when it crashed
A Louisville man told police he did not know anyone was with him in his car when he crashed early Sunday morning, killing the sole passenger, according to an arrest report. Police said Lamberto Mendoza-Valle damaged two vehicles in the crash at Taylor Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police looking for thief who targeted store in ...
|2 min
|rds
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|53 min
|Phoenix97
|2,561
|South side quarry
|1 hr
|Play time
|9
|Randy Cox
|4 hr
|Well
|1
|Cats
|6 hr
|Cats suck
|4
|Cats lose by 10
|6 hr
|Cats suck
|6
|Whitney Chrappa (May '16)
|8 hr
|Play time
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC