POLICE: 18-year-old woman arrested after 100 pounds of pot, $100,000 found in Louisville home
A Louisville woman was arrested early Friday after police say they raided a residence in south Louisville and seized marijuana and cash. According to arrest documents, police served a search warrant at the residence in the 7800 block of Sailor Road near the Fern Creek neighborhood around 3 a.m on March 17 after an extensive investigation into individuals trafficking "large amounts of marijuana" in the Louisville area.
