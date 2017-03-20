POLICE: 18-year-old woman arrested af...

POLICE: 18-year-old woman arrested after 100 pounds of pot, $100,000 found in Louisville home

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A Louisville woman was arrested early Friday after police say they raided a residence in south Louisville and seized marijuana and cash. According to arrest documents, police served a search warrant at the residence in the 7800 block of Sailor Road near the Fern Creek neighborhood around 3 a.m on March 17 after an extensive investigation into individuals trafficking "large amounts of marijuana" in the Louisville area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what a day drinking prunes juice 1 hr man got leaksin p... 1
old man trump swings his 1 hr man got leaksin p... 1
Trannys 2 hr Ghostly Hollow 3
fbi is got a investagion on trump and russia ties 2 hr Real truth 4
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 2 hr Michael 431
Missing person Scotty Welch please help 2 hr Worried 1
Nathan Niccum 5 hr Yep 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC