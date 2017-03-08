Pence to rally support for GOP healthcare bill in Rand Paul's backyard

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Louisville, Ky., this weekend as part of the Trump administration's publicity blitz for its newly unveiled Obamacare replacement bill, a White House official told the Washington Examiner on Thursday. Pence will meet with Gov. Matt Bevin, a steadfast critic of the sweeping healthcare law that congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal and replace.

