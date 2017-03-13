Paris Orly Airport: Man killed was involved in another shooting
Slashing every tire on every vehicle, surveillance video from Thursday night shows a vandal's attack on a local lawn care business, and the owner thinks he knows who is responsible. Slashing every tire on every vehicle, surveillance video from Thursday night shows a vandal's attack on a local lawn care business, and the owner thinks he knows who is responsible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RIP Sol gone but not forgotten
|1 hr
|Neverforget
|1
|Portland drug dealers (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Godisfirst
|11
|Kentucky
|5 hr
|Real truth
|2
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|JimDamn
|337
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|D D Home
|2,513
|LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts
|8 hr
|Wrongly charged
|2
|Any girl wanna make money sellin socks
|8 hr
|Socks
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC