Our neighbors from afarStories of immigrants we know By Eli Keel

In Jefferson County, the people affected by Donald Trump's xenophobic messages and actions number about 52,000, or almost 7 percent of the population. Some of their past lives have been marked by fear, death, danger and unspeakable hardships, which is why they came to Louisville.

